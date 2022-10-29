Not Available

Drop by DOC MCSTUFFINS' SCHOOL OF MEDICINE for five song-tastic episodes about staying happy and healthy, whether you're a girl, a boy... or a toy! Share the fun as Doc teaches the toys to patch themselves up when they're down, and shows them how visiting the dentist, seeing an optometrist and even getting an X-ray can work wonders! Banish the blurries as you help Professor Hootsburgh choose the perfect pair of glasses, get soccer star Johnny Foosball back in the game, and fix a friendly bath-time shark's cracked tooth. Then, when Doc sprains her ankle, join the toys as they rush to her rescue. But don't worry -- with rest, patience, and plenty of cuddles, she's back on her feet before you can say, "The Doc is in!"