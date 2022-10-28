1975

Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze

  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1975

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

In the Fabulous Thirties, Doc Savage and his five Amazing Adventurers are sucked into the mystery of Doc's father disappearing in the wilds of South America. The maniacal Captain Seas tries to thwart them at every turn as they travel to the country of Hidalgo to investigate Doc's father's death and uncover a vast horde of Incan gold.

Cast

Paul GleasonMaj. Thomas J. 'Long Tom' Roberts
William LuckingCol. John 'Renny' Renwick
Michael MillerLt. Col. Andrew Blodgett 'Monk' Mayfair
Eldon QuickWilliam Harper 'Johnny' Littlejohn
Darrell ZwerlingBrig. Gen. Theodore Marley 'Ham' Brooks
Paul WexlerCapt. Seas

View Full Cast >

Images