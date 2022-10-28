Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze

In the Fabulous Thirties, Doc Savage and his five Amazing Adventurers are sucked into the mystery of Doc's father disappearing in the wilds of South America. The maniacal Captain Seas tries to thwart them at every turn as they travel to the country of Hidalgo to investigate Doc's father's death and uncover a vast horde of Incan gold.
|Paul Gleason
|Maj. Thomas J. 'Long Tom' Roberts
|William Lucking
|Col. John 'Renny' Renwick
|Michael Miller
|Lt. Col. Andrew Blodgett 'Monk' Mayfair
|Eldon Quick
|William Harper 'Johnny' Littlejohn
|Darrell Zwerling
|Brig. Gen. Theodore Marley 'Ham' Brooks
|Paul Wexler
|Capt. Seas
