Dock Ellis & The LSD No-No

In 2008, a year before the great Dock Ellis died at 63, radio producers Donnell Alexander and Neille Ilel, recorded an interview in which the former Pirate right hander gave a moment by moment account of June 12, 1970, the day he no-hit the San Diego Padres. Using their original radio documentary as the audio and inspiration, Isenberg commissioned an original animation from James Blagden whose incredible black and white illustrations, lo-fi animation and comic timing perfectly complemented Ellis’s masterful storytelling.