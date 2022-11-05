1933

Doctor Bull

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 21st, 1933

Studio

Fox Film Corporation

In this engaging adaptation of James Gould Cozzen's novel The Last Adam, film icon Will Rogers portrays Dr. George Bull, a compassionate, highly regarded small-town physician who often prescribes a healthy dose of common sense! But when Bull begins dating a widow (Vera Allen), the local gossips misconstrue the story. To make matters worse, Bull's plainspoken manner earns him an enemy in the wealthy owner of a nearby construction camp. But once it's learned that the camp has caused illness by polluting the local water supply, the good doctor steps in to try to restore the town's health - and his reputation!

Cast

Marian NixonMay Tupping
Howard LallyJoe Tupping
Berton ChurchillHerbert Banning
Louise DresserMme Herbert Banning
Andy DevineLarry Ward
Rochelle HudsonVirginia (Muller)/Banning

View Full Cast >

Images