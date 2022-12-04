Not Available

Love! What a wonderful thing is love. Cupid is a specialist in aching hearts and for sick men and maidens. Alice Linton falls in love with Percy Primrose, a young poet. Papa Linton says, "Cut out the poetry and keep the muse out of the family." He will not father-in-law a sentimental versifier. Alice is deeply smitten with Percy and she cannot be comforted, falls into a decline and looks very ill. Her father is anxious about her and hastens to see the family physician. Percy consults the doctor in advance of the father, however, and tells him all about Alice's trouble and his love for her. The old doctor is a friend of the young people and arranges to help them. When the father calls, the doctor feigns sickness and sends Percy, disguised as "Doctor Cupid," to attend the young lady's case.