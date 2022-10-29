1973

Doctor Death: Seeker of Souls

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 1973

Studio

Not Available

John Considine plays the flamboyant Dr. Death, a thousand-year-old magician who has mastered he art of transferring souls from one body to another and thereby manages to perpetuate himself by jumping from one body to the next. Apparently the Doc is a kindred spirit since his blood is a highly-corrosive acid that can strip flesh from bone

Cast

John ConsidineDr. Death
Stewart MossGreg Vaughn
Leon AskinThor
Jo MorrowLaura Saunders
Florence MarlyTana
Jim BolesCaretaker Franz

View Full Cast >

Images