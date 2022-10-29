Doctor Death: Seeker of Souls

John Considine plays the flamboyant Dr. Death, a thousand-year-old magician who has mastered he art of transferring souls from one body to another and thereby manages to perpetuate himself by jumping from one body to the next. Apparently the Doc is a kindred spirit since his blood is a highly-corrosive acid that can strip flesh from bone
|John Considine
|Dr. Death
|Stewart Moss
|Greg Vaughn
|Leon Askin
|Thor
|Jo Morrow
|Laura Saunders
|Florence Marly
|Tana
|Jim Boles
|Caretaker Franz
