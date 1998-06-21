Doctor Dolittle

A successful physician and devoted family man, John Dolittle (Eddie Murphy) seems to have the world by the tail, until a long suppressed talent he possessed as a child, the ability to communicate with animals is suddenly reawakened with a vengeance! Now every creature within squawking distance wants the good doctor's advice, unleashing an outrageous chain of events that turns his world upside down!
|Eddie Murphy
|Dr. John Dolittle
|Ossie Davis
|Archer Dolittle
|Oliver Platt
|Dr. Mark Weller
|Peter Boyle
|Calloway
|Richard Schiff
|Dr. Gene Reiss
|Kristen Wilson
|Lisa Dolittle
View Full Cast >