1998

Doctor Dolittle

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 21st, 1998

Studio

Joseph M. Singer Entertainment

A successful physician and devoted family man, John Dolittle (Eddie Murphy) seems to have the world by the tail, until a long suppressed talent he possessed as a child, the ability to communicate with animals is suddenly reawakened with a vengeance! Now every creature within squawking distance wants the good doctor's advice, unleashing an outrageous chain of events that turns his world upside down!

Cast

Eddie MurphyDr. John Dolittle
Ossie DavisArcher Dolittle
Oliver PlattDr. Mark Weller
Peter BoyleCalloway
Richard SchiffDr. Gene Reiss
Kristen WilsonLisa Dolittle

Images