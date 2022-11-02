1968

Doctor Faustus

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 5th, 1968

Studio

Venfilms

Faustus is a scholar at the University of Wittenberg when he earns his doctorate degree. His insatiable appetite for knowledge and power leads him to employ necromancy to conjure Mephistopheles out of hell. He bargains away his soul to Lucifer in exchange for living 24 years during which Mephistopheles will be his slave. Faustus signs the pact in his own blood and Mephistopheles reveals the works of the devil to Faustus.

Cast

Elizabeth TaylorHelen of Troy
Richard DurdenEvil Angel/Knight
Michael MenaughGood Angel/Bishop
Richard BurtonDoctor Faustus

View Full Cast >

Images