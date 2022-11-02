Not Available

Doctor in the House

  • Comedy

Studio

The Rank Organisation

The first of the seven "Doctor" films, based on Richard Gordon's novels and released between 1954 and 1970. Simon Sparrow is a newly arrived medical student at St Swithin's hospital in London. Falling in with three longer-serving hopefuls he is soon immersed in the wooing, imbibing and fast sports-car driving that constitute 1950's medical training. There is, however, always the looming and formidable figure of chief surgeon Sir Lancelot Spratt to remind them of their real purpose.

Cast

Muriel PavlowJoy Gibson
Kenneth MoreRichard Grimsdyke
Donald SindenTony Benskin
Kay KendallIsobel Minster
James Robertson JusticeSir Lancelot Spratt
Donald HoustonTaffy Evans

