Doctor M.H. - Who is Marie Johansson

Not Available

Our main character is a pathologist called Doktor M.H.. No one knows his real name. He is a loner, lives by himself and listens classical music. He works at the our local university, at the department of pathology. In our film M.H. is faced with a difficult thing. He finds out that his former girl friend of two years ago is dead. Her body has just been transported to the pathology lab. M.H.s boss orders him to a two week leave. Doktor M.H. has to know how her former girlfriend died. We had a goal to make a synthetic nordic city. By combining Tallinn and Helsinki we tried to make a generic city. We ended up using Paris too, but that made it more interesting.