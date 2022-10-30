Doctor Ray and the Devils

Not Available

The story behind and around famous American director Nicholas Ray's 1960s stay in SFR Yugoslavia. The celebrated director who was the toast of Hollywood only a decade earlier having made Rebel Without a Cause has fallen on hard times and is now desperately trying to re-establish his spiraling film career. On the other hand, his powerful host, Avala Film director and former Yugoslav secret service operative Ratko Dražević, is dreaming big dreams - he is trying to establish a 'Hollywood behind the Iron Curtain' of sorts.