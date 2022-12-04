Not Available

This documentary shows a Brigade of medicine students that goes to a school to prevent AIDS. For 10 weeks, we follow their failures and achievements with a class of difficult but interesting characters. A film that asks us many questions about talking of sexuality and that is an important case study to the actual political debate on sexual education. The Brigades are voluntary groups of medicine students, who go to the schools to prevent risky behaviours and fight AIDS. Doctor Strange Love follows the action of a Brigade in the midst of a teenager class, focusing on value contrasts and relationships, through this experience of changing minds and consciousness.