Not Available

The 2010 Doctor Who at the Proms were the second and third performances of Doctor Who at the Proms They were broadcast live from the Royal Albert Hall on BBC Radio 3 between 24-25 July 2010 with commentary by Petroc Trelawny, forming Proms 10 & 11 of the 2010 season. A 60 minute edit of the prom was broadcast on television on BBC Three on 6 September, followed by a 90 minute edit four days later on 10 September 2010. In addition to this a special 25 minute edition of Doctor Who Confidential called Backstage at the Doctor Who Prom ran on the BBC Red Button service. The 60 minute edit was also broadcast in high definition on BBC HD on 11 September 2010.