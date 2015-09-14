Doctor Who: Dark Water/Death in Heaven in 3D

2015

Relive the dramatic 2-part finale of Doctor Who series eight in cinemas in Real D 3D plus a never-before-seen prequel to the first episode of series nine and Wil Wheaton (The Big Bang Theory, Star Trek: Nemesis) hosts an interview with stars Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman. In this epic two-part finale, the Doctor comes face to face with the mysterious Missy, and an impossible choice is looming. With Cybermen on the streets of London, old friends unite against old enemies, and the Doctor takes to the air in a startling new role. Also, exclusive to theaters, a never-before-seen prequel to season nine and Wil Wheaton (The Big Bang Theory, Star Trek: Nemesis) hosts an interview with stars Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman. Get a head start on season nine and join fellow Whovians in experiencing Doctor Who: Dark Water/Death in Heaven in Real D 3D at this exclusive cinema event!