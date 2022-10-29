Doctor Who - Dreamland

Not Available

This sensational new animated adventure finds the Doctor (voiced by David Tennant) hooked up with two new companions – Cassie and Jimmy – and pits him against a new alien race, the monstrous Viperox, led by Lord Azlok. Day Springs, Nevada, 1958. During a visit to a local diner, the Doctor befriends a young waitress, Cassie, and her friend Jimmy. When the Doctor examines an extraterrestrial artefact, he draws the attention of a mysterious man in black, an alien warrior and Colonel Stark, commanderof Dreamland – the military base also known as Area 51. So begins a momentous mission for the Doctor, who with the help of his new companions and Jimmy’s grandfather, Night Eagle, sets out to rescue the stranded alien, Rivesh Mantilax, and his wife, Saruba Valek, from the clutches of the American military – and from the terrifying alien race, the Viperox, led by the ruthless Lord Azlok.