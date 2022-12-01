Doctor Who: Meanwhile in the TARDIS

Not Available

Meanwhile in the TARDIS was the title of two minisodes produced exclusively for the Doctor Who The Complete Fifth Series releases for DVD and Blu-ray box sets. They were both written by showrunner Steven Moffat. They take place between two "gaps" in the episodes of the fifth series with the first episode immediately following from The Eleventh Hour and leading into The Beast Below and the second episode leads from the end of Flesh and Stone and immediately precedes The Vampires of Venice.