Following on from the other documentaries "The Hartnell Years" and "The Troughton Years", which showcased rare surviving episodes from incomplete stories. There are no missing Pertwee episodes, so instead, using a similar format with interviews and clips, Jon Pertwee introduces full episodes from his favourite stories - "Inferno" (episode 7), "The Frontier in Space" (final episode) and Pertwee's personal favourite, the final episode of "The Daemons".