Doctor Who: The Television Centre of the Universe

Blue Peter presenter Yvette Fielding takes Peter Davison, Mark Strickson and Janet Fielding on a trip through BBC Television Centre, meeting up with old friends and colleagues as they reminisce on their time spent working in the iconic building. With film traffic supervisor Neville Withers, assistant floor manager Sue Hedden, costume designer Odile Dicks-Mireaux, production assistant Jane Ashford, make-up artists Joan Stribling and Carolyn Perry, former BBC producer and writer Richard Marson, senior camera supervisor Alec Wheal, AFM Sue Hedden, exhibitions assistant Bob Richardson and videotape engineer Simon Anthony.