A documentary about Patrick Troughton's years as Doctor Who presented by Jon Pertwee. This also contains the following surviving episodes from the incomplete stories "The Abominable Snowmen" episode 2, "The Enemy of the World" episode 3 and "The Space Pirates" episode 2. It also includes excerpts from "The Web of Fear", "The Three Doctors", "The Five Doctors" and the "Two Doctors".