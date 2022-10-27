'Doctor Who' Who's Who

Not Available

Produced for American Public Television, this documentary on the long-running Doctor Who television series features interviews with actors and actresses who played the traveling companions of the Time Lord hero and with three actors, Jon Pertwee, Peter Davison, and Colin Baker, who portrayed the title character, as well as footage of a U.S. fan convention where Tom Baker, another actor who played the Doctor, appeared and answered questions and where Isaac Asimov and George Takei gave their impressions of science fiction fandom. The fan backlash against the 1985-6 hiatus for the series and the finding of some previously lost Jon Pertwee era episodes are addressed, and this documentary closes with some on-the-street interviews with British viewers, who tell who their favorite Doctor is. - Written by Kevin McCorry