Doctor\'s Wives

The wives of several high-powered doctors feel neglected due to their husbands' focus on their careers, so they embark on a regimen of sex, drugs and booze. An all-star cast drives this glossy combination of soap opera and murder mystery, heavily drenched in booze and sex. Feeling neglected, one of the title characters decides she’s going to sleep with all her husband’s friends… but when she’s suddenly killed in the act, all of the wives’ clandestine activities begin coming to light. Dyan Cannon, Gene Hackman, Richard Crenna, Carroll O’Connor, Rachel Roberts, Janice Rule, Ralph Bellamy, Scott Brady, Richard Anderson and many more round out the cast.