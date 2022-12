Not Available

『DOCTORS』is back! Played by Sawamura Ikki, Surgeon Daisuke Sagara is back again during the new year of 2021. Masanobu Takashima, the director of the group, is preparing for the 100th anniversary of his Dojo General Hospital. However, the management condition of the deficit continued...Reiko hanamura, who was in charge of the loan section, was hospitalized at the hospital...