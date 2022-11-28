Document Historic Arlington: Ball-Sellers House

Not Available

The Ball-Sellers House is Arlington Virginias oldest house. Built in the 1740s by a farmer, it is a rare example of a middle class colonial dwelling. By some miracle, it has survived for over 270 years with an original roof in tact! The history that has unfolded in the house is connected to Arlington's history and to the history of the United States. From our agricultural past to the Ciivil War and expansion of the railroads, through World War One and Women's Suffrage, the house's inhabitants were a part of our shared history.