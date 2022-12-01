Documentary Movie: Idol

Not Available

"Idols" have become a representative part of Japanese culture. This film is a documentary that delves into the undiscovered "underside of idols". SKE48 was established in July 2008 in Sakae, Nagoya, as the first group of AKB48's national expansion. SKE48 was the forerunner of the 48 Project, which later expanded nationwide and then worldwide. The group is full of girls who are trying to make their dreams as idols come true. The film portrays in graphic detail the emotions of these girls who have foregone an ordinary girl's life to choose the profession of an "idol".