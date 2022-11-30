Documentary of AKB48: AKB48+1+10

Not Available

We’re back for round two! Much like “AKB48+1”, this documentary goes through the English alphabet talking about a different aspect of the group for each letter. While still featuring tons of behind the scenes footage, it focuses more on member relations and the events of the past year (2012). Again, this documentary is a brilliant look into the diversity of the AKB48 experience. There’s so much about this group to learn, and the two bonus “AKB48+1” and “AKB48+1+10” documentaries provide a detailed look in a fun way.