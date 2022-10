Not Available

"Documentary Of AKB48 : The Future 1mm Ahead" is the first AKB48 documentary which was aired on NHK. The movie feature various moments of 2010, such as the AKB48 Request Hour Setlist Best 100 2010, their Yokohama Arena concert, AKB48 Manseki Matsuri Kibou Sanpi Ryouron, Oshima Yuko winning the 2nd Senbatsu Election, their concert Surprise wa Arimasen, Ono Erena's graduation announcement,the 1st Janken Tournament, and Akimoto Sayaka resigning as Team K Captain.