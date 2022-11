Not Available

Revealing behind-the-scenes documentary about the popular idol group HKT48. Group member-cum-manager Sashihara Rino makes her debut as a film director. Released simultaneously with RAISE YOUR ARMS AND TWIST Documentary of NMB48. HKT48 was formed in 2011 in Hakata, Fukuoka. At the time, the members were on average just 13.8 years old and necessarily faced many trials, but they eventually grew into a major presence with tour performances at four major arenas under their belt.