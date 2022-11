Not Available

Five strangers, each with his own special talents, are recruited by the mysterious 'X'. They do not know why they are brought together, but nonetheless agree to a series of potentially lucrative schemes. A planned bank robbery goes awry when a minor mistake leads to a hostage situation. The robbery is orchestrated by Hwan. When Hwan turns up dead at the designated meeting spot, the remaining men realize something is seriously wrong, and suspicion flares.