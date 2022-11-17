Dödsdansen

Not Available

Arnold Maitland is devastated when he finds out that his wife Cynthia is having an affair with a man named Boresky. He falls in love with Flora Farnsworth, a cabaret dancer, and sets out to divorce his wife and marry Flora. Unfortunately, Arnold is killed in an accident, and Flora turns for comfort to his business partner Philip Standish, and soon falls for him. Enter Cynthia, who has tired of Boresky and wants Philip for herself. She hatches a plan that will get rid of both Flora and Boresky and leave Philip for her.