A cardboard boy makes-believe inside a cardboard box. Dodu, the cardboard boy, is very sensitive and lives in a city wich is really hostile towards little children. So he spends many hours indoors, playing with Carica, his ladybug friend. Whenever Dodu scratches the surface of the cardboard box, he is able to create wonderful worlds inhabited by unusual creatures that help him to deal with his emotions and how to grow.