Not Available

Does the flower bloom?

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Video Company, Ltd.

Kazuaki Sakurai is a 37-year-old man working at an advertising agency. For a CM shooting, he goes to a beautiful house. At the house, he meets Yoichi Mizukawa while he is painting a picture. Yoichi Mizukawa is a 19-year-old art student. He lives with his cousins in the big old house. Kazuaki Sakurai becomes attracted to Yoichi Mizukawa. Meanwhile, Yoichi Mizukawa is only interested painting, but he begins to take an interest in Kazuaki Sakurai. The two men get closer, but Kazuaki Sakurai gets transferred to Osaka.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images