Does the flower bloom?

Kazuaki Sakurai is a 37-year-old man working at an advertising agency. For a CM shooting, he goes to a beautiful house. At the house, he meets Yoichi Mizukawa while he is painting a picture. Yoichi Mizukawa is a 19-year-old art student. He lives with his cousins in the big old house. Kazuaki Sakurai becomes attracted to Yoichi Mizukawa. Meanwhile, Yoichi Mizukawa is only interested painting, but he begins to take an interest in Kazuaki Sakurai. The two men get closer, but Kazuaki Sakurai gets transferred to Osaka.