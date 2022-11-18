Not Available

Hamed and Sepideh are not in a relationship anymore; they parted ways and the college years in which they watched movies together are just a far-off memory. Hamed has pursued his passion for music, he has recently released his first album and has been married for a year with a music instructor, Minoo. Sepideh has become an English teacher for preschoolers and is now wed to a builder, Massoud, who ironically can’t seem to build a solid marriage. In spite of everything, Hamed hasn’t forgotten about Sepideh yet and, when she goes back to their hometown, Minoo encourages her husband to meet her and clear his mind about what he really wants. With the collusion of a long time friend who owns a stationer, Hamed orchestrates an accidental meeting with Sepideh, in the attempt to find out more about her current life and, at the same time, to put himself to test.