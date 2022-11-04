Dog Days of the West

Not Available

In the dusty town of Chaparosa, Texas, one one knows how to tame the land better than Long Bill Longley and his best friend Tom Merwin. But, can our two heroes tame the resident bad guy, Calliope Catesby, before he destroys the town? Meanwhile, In Oakdale, Wanda Gilmore has also become quite a hero. That is, until a sneaky TV reporter tries to paint her as the town tyrant. Will Wishbone and his friends come to Wanda's rescue before it's too late! Or will Wanda watch her reputation ride off into the sunset?