Not Available

James Bell's experimental film edits a stream of video full of the idiosyncrasies we have all seen living amongst the so called 99% of the American population - aka shit kicking uneducated red-necks who get drunk, use food stamps to buy cigarettes, gossip about dead co-workers, and try to make baby birds fly before they are physically able. The film follows various individuals as they go through the different stages of their day. Some of these people clearly have some sort of mental disabilities, physical disabilities, and possible drug or alcohol problems. That also references the film’s alternate title The Great White Apocalypse.