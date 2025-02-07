2025

Dog Man

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Peter Hastings

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 7th, 2025

Studio

DreamWorks Animation

When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve—and fetch, sit and roll over. As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief, he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat.

Cast

Peter HastingsDog Man / Officer Knight / Harold's House (voice)
Pete DavidsonPetey the Cat (voice)
LilRel HoweryChief (voice)
Isla FisherSarah Hatoff (voice)
Stephen RootGrampa (voice)
Poppy LiuButler (voice)

