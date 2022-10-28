Dog × Police: The K-9 Force

Yusaku Hayakawa dreams of becoming a detective, but works as a trainer for police dogs. When Yusaku gets an albino shepherd named Shiro, he forms a special bond with him. Everyone says that Shiro does not have the abilities to become a police dog, but Yusaku believes in him and trains him. When a terrorist act occurs, Shiro gets the chance to show what he has learned.
|Hayato Ichihara
|Yusaku Hayakawa
|Erika Toda
|Natsuki mizuno
|Shinnosuke Abe
|Kazuyuki Aijima
|Hirotaro Honda
|Keisuke Horibe
