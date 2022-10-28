Not Available

Dog × Police: The K-9 Force

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Yusaku Hayakawa dreams of becoming a detective, but works as a trainer for police dogs. When Yusaku gets an albino shepherd named Shiro, he forms a special bond with him. Everyone says that Shiro does not have the abilities to become a police dog, but Yusaku believes in him and trains him. When a terrorist act occurs, Shiro gets the chance to show what he has learned.

Cast

Hayato IchiharaYusaku Hayakawa
Erika TodaNatsuki mizuno
Shinnosuke Abe
Kazuyuki Aijima
Hirotaro Honda
Keisuke Horibe

