Dog Trouble

1942

Tom's chasing Jerry when he runs, literally, right into the sleeping (and quite nasty) dog later known as Spike. Spike chases Tom up a lamp; Jerry's quite amused, until Spike turns on him and traps him in a cuckoo clock. Spike trades off between the two of them, until Tom climbs down the lamp, then finds himself depending on Jerry to help him to the clock. They're both trapped, then Jerry has an idea. As Tom keeps Spike distracted, Jerry uses a ball of yarn to tie everything in the next room together. When he's ready, he kicks Spike, who runs into the mess, bringing the wrath of Mammy. The truce between Tom and Jerry ends, though, when Tom's tail gets caught in a mousetrap.