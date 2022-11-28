Not Available

Dogberry and Bob - Private Investigators

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Troy Klassen, an American investigative reporter and his film crew follow Private Investigators Dogberry Boyle and Bob Degg, as they solve crime the only way British Private Investigators know how: by humorously botching up their leads creating chaotic comedic capers and belly laughs en route. The comedy receives an added dynamic with the arrival of Jo, Bob's ex flame who is unwittingly drawn into the pair's crime solving escapades and whose straight to the point approach compliments the bumbling comedy duo.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images