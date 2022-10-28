Not Available

Many people have heard of dogging but very few know what goes on in this secretive world. This intimate and compelling True Stories film provides an insight into why men and women engage in or watch sexual activity in front of strangers in public areas, under the cover of darkness. Dogging Tales is directed by award-winning photographer Leo Maguire - who made his critically-acclaimed debut in 2012 with Gypsy Blood: True Stories. Interviews with doggers begin in the 'real world' as their day draws to a close and they discuss their normal lives. As they go out they shed their daytime personas and Maguire accompanies them to lay-bys, woods and picnic spots around the UK that often double as dogging locations after dusk.