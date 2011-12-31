2011

Hanklin Purvis enjoys the outdoors, and he loves to hunt. He and his wife, Dorothy, live on a farm in the rural mid-west. For some reason, during the season before autumn, things start happening. The first victims are family pets, then wild animals. But it's not until people are injured that the police get involved. The attacker is not human, that's for sure and it needs to be stopped. Then they discover that the wounds have a deadly bacteria and the clock is ticking for those infected. Enter Hanklin's neighbor, Francis Wellman, a Native American who believes she has discovered an ancient antidote. And will they ever find the perpetrator of these horrifying attacks? They do.