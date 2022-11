Not Available

Su-Yun is student in college. She meets a boyfriend, Jun, in school. They love each other but Su-Yun has a secret. She has been in forced into a sexual relationship with her stepfather, Kim Yong. Jun tries to help Su-Yun to escape her father but Kim Yong attacks Jun and tries to keep Su-Yun. Jun goes to Kim Yong's house and fights with him.