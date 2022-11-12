Not Available

Dogpatch, USA, was a theme park nestled in the Ozarks of Northwest Arkansas from 1968 until 1993. During its heyday, Dogpatch, USA, welcomed thousands of guests, who were intrigued and captivated by it's many characters, based on the popular comic strip, Li'l Abner, created by Al Capp. The theme park was a beloved place to work and provided entertainment to all who wanted a little hillbilly in their lives. Dogpatch, USA, An Average Stone-Age Community focuses on the historical significance, highlights, community/regional influence, attractions and features of a theme park that transformed the people who worked and visited during it's 25 year run. The impression left was a little country, a little hillbilly and a whole lot, unforgettable. So, be transported back to a simpler time, and experience Dogpatch, USA.