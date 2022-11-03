Dogtanion in One For All and All For One

Not Available

Our favourite swordsmen return in an original TV movie based on Alexandre Dumas' famous saga. Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds are back! A secret plot to take the Kings' place hatched by the King's own twin brother... A diplomatic incident which brings the country to the brink of war... A mysterious prisoner whose face is hidden by a mask of gold... The kidnap of Dogtanian's small daughter in order to blackmail him... and the Crown under constant threat. More dangers for Dogtanian and his friends Athos, Aramis and Porthos. Answer the call you already know so well: "One For All And All For One!".