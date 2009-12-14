Three teenagers are confined to an isolated country estate that could very well be on another planet. The trio spend their days listening to endless homemade tapes that teach them a whole new vocabulary. Any word that comes from beyond their family abode is instantly assigned a new meaning. Hence 'the sea' refers to a large armchair and 'zombies' are little yellow flowers. Having invented a brother whom they claim to have ostracized for his disobedience, the uber-controlling parents terrorize their offspring into submission.
|Angeliki Papoulia
|Older Daughter
|Mary Tsoni
|Younger Daughter
|Christos Stergioglou
|Father
|Michele Valley
|Mother
|Anna Kalaitzidou
|Christina
|Steve Krikris
|Colleague
