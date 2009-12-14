2009

Dogtooth

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 14th, 2009

Studio

Greek Film Centre

Three teenagers are confined to an isolated country estate that could very well be on another planet. The trio spend their days listening to endless homemade tapes that teach them a whole new vocabulary. Any word that comes from beyond their family abode is instantly assigned a new meaning. Hence 'the sea' refers to a large armchair and 'zombies' are little yellow flowers. Having invented a brother whom they claim to have ostracized for his disobedience, the uber-controlling parents terrorize their offspring into submission.

Cast

Angeliki PapouliaOlder Daughter
Mary TsoniYounger Daughter
Christos StergioglouFather
Michele ValleyMother
Anna KalaitzidouChristina
Steve KrikrisColleague

View Full Cast >

Images