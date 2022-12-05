Doin' Time in the Homo No Mo' Halfway House

Not Available

See for yourself what happens behind the doors of America's zaniest ex-gay residential program. Peterson Toscano presents his one-man comedy. Through seven characters Toscano takes you on a comic tour of the Homo No Mo Halfway House, a Christian residential 12-Step program that attempts to save men and women from the "evil snares of homosexuality" through bizarre rules, gender realignment, and brain numbing reconditioning. From the daily rap sessions on appropriate male dress to the surreal Family and Friends Weekend, prepare yourself for a rocky and raucous tour of the house, and see for yourself if our hero comes OUT alive! Based on Toscano's real life experience floundering in various Ex-gay ministries, he weaves together humor, program jargon and outrageous eye witness accounts to form a piece that is hilarious, poignant and inspirational. Having premiered the play in Memphis in 2003, Toscano traveled for five years in North America and Europe presenting it hundreds of times.