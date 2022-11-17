Not Available

As the second sequel to one of the most successful gay adult titles released in years comes Doing It Together: The Peters Twins - a delightfully decadent third helping of brotherly love. The cast is just as pretty and randy as the first one - the twins' threeway with Kris Evans seen here is both breathtaking and cock-aching - and unlike the first sequel, the brothers themselves do fuck each other once again. (Uh, yay?) We've made more cracks about brotherly love in regards to them than we care to remember, but nothing else really works. One might even say they're more than you can handle. So cum aboard and watch the Peters Twins as they spend their day doing it together. You know you want to.