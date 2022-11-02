Not Available

Academy Award®-nominated DOING TIME: LIFE INSIDE THE BIG HOUSE takes a hard-edged look at life inside the walls of Lewisburg, a maximum security federal penitentiary where the notion of rehabilitation and parole have all but been abandoned. After gaining unprecedented permission from the Justice Department, Emmy® Award-winner Alan Raymond spent five weeks inside Lewisburg. With access to the entire prison, the Raymonds captured the stories of corrections officers as well as the inmates, including drug lords, "lifers" with no possibility of parole, and prisoners convicted of leading prison riots. Detailing a world where prisoners carry "shanks" and officers respond to violence in full riot gear, this candid documentary reveals what life inside "the big house" is really like. A rare, unprecedented look at the prison subculture, DOING TIME: LIFE INSIDE THE BIG HOUSE will challenge the way you look at incarceration in America.