1999

This live concert was filmed in November 1999 in front of a sold-out Anaheim, California, crowd. Tracks include: "Alone Again," "Breaking the Chains," "Tooth and Nail," "Too High to Fly," "Kiss of Death," "Erase the Slate," "Maddest Hatter," "Into the Fire," "Paris is Burning" and "In My Dreams." Also includes interviews, backstage footage and more.