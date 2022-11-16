Doktor Liza

Not Available

In the center of the plot is the story of one day in the life of Elizabeth Petrovna Glinka. The story begins with a festive event: Elizabeth and her husband Gleb are preparing to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their wedding. Close friends are invited to the home dinner, sons come. Of course, Lisa freed this day to spend it with her family. According to the plan, she has only one thing - to call in at the Paveletsky station, because there today the Doctor Lisa Foundation “Fair Help” accepts patients. And this trip is full of surprises ...