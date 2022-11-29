Доктор, позовите врача!

Not Available

An experienced ambulance doctor Alexander Arkadyevich, together with his assistant Kolya, are in a hurry to finish their shift in order to go to watch a football match. But having arrived at the last call, they understand that the matter cannot be solved so easily. In a fit of jealousy, the wife cut off her finger and does not want to give it to her husband until he admits his mistake and apologizes. To save the patient's finger, doctors have to step in and help resolve the couple's conflict.